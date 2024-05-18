Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEIC stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,422,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

