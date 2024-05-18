Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issued By Roth Capital

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI opened at $14.35 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SoundThinking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock valued at $54,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

