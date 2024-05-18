Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Issued By Capital One Financial

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.88 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 75.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The stock has a market cap of C$257.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.40. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$9.00 and a twelve month high of C$15.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$152,345.67. Also, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh acquired 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $390,926. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.