Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.95. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

