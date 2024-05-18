Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

TSE:DXT opened at C$5.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$5.25 and a 12 month high of C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$351.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 85.37%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

