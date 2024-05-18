Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for KP Tissue in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KP Tissue’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

KPT stock opened at C$8.22 on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$10.84. The stock has a market cap of C$81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.83.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$498.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

