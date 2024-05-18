Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Increased by Analyst

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Synlogic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYBX. Chardan Capital cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Synlogic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 189.99% and a negative net margin of 2,284.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

