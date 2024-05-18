Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised by Zacks Research

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock worth $1,085,516,139. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,495,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

