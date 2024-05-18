Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Talphera, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TLPH)

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talphera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talphera’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talphera’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Talphera in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Talphera Stock Performance

TLPH stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. Talphera has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

