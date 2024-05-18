Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

TXT opened at $89.17 on Friday. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,016,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,235,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Textron by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Textron by 6.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

