Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tigo Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tigo Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

