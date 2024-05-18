Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Cut by HC Wainwright

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,104,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

