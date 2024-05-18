Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Lifted by Zacks Research

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Pool in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.13. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Get Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Trading Down 0.6 %

Pool stock opened at $366.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pool by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 55.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.