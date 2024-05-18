Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Increased by HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$9.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$257.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.01.
Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$152,345.67. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$207,029.47. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. Insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $390,926 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.