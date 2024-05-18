Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.36% of Qorvo worth $147,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8,090.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,372 shares of company stock worth $2,877,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

