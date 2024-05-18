QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

