QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brady by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brady by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brady stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

