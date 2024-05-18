QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

