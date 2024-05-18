QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,136,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 202,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 273,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 498,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 450,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

