QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.0 %

RGA opened at $212.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

