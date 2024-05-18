QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

