QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $147,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMX. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $119.93 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.115 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

