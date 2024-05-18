QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in POSCO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.4683 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

