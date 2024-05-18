QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

TMHC opened at $60.12 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $449,515.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,241 shares of company stock valued at $39,537,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

