QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,074,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $122.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,656 shares of company stock valued at $746,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

