QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.6 %

PAG stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

