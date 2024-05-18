QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 119,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,349 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $68.41 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

