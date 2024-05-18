Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

KWR stock opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.54 and a 200 day moving average of $192.62. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

