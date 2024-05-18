Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading 12.6% Higher

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 5,341,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,144,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.35.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

