Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.58% of Radian Group worth $156,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radian Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Radian Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RDN opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.