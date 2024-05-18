Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 352.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 254,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,396 shares of company stock worth $356,770,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

