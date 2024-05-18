Raymond James Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$9.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

About True North Commercial REIT

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

