RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Up 8.9%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) rose 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 256,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 308,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.18 ($0.12).

RBG Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79. The firm has a market cap of £14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBG news, insider Jon Divers purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($37,678.94). 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Articles

