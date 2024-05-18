Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDFN. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

