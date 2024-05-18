REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

REE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned about 16.62% of REE Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Featured Stories

