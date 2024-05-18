Reliance, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $18.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.69. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $19.63 per share.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share.

RS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of RS stock opened at $298.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average of $295.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,346 shares of company stock valued at $33,228,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

