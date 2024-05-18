Robert W. Baird Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $62.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

