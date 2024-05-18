Robert W. Baird Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $62.00

Posted by on May 18th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.