Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 409.92% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

RMTI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $44,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

