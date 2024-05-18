Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.96.
A number of research analysts have commented on RCI.B shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
