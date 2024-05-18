Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $256,862,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,172,000 after buying an additional 312,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

