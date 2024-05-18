Roth Mkm Lowers Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $5.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $614.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 196.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

