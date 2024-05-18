Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Electrovaya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electrovaya will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth $2,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

