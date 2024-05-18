Royal Bank of Canada Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.00.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$22.91 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.24.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

