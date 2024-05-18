Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $35,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,113 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $141.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

