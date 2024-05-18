Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $304,685. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $133.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $133.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.