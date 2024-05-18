RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in RXO were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 6,329.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the third quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.67, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $104,784.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,955,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

