Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sagicor Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sagicor Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

