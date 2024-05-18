Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SGMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

In other news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,517,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sagimet Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.