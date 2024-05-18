Sarina Tanimoto Sells 5,757 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarina Tanimoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 89,096 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $807,209.76.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $934,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $928,000.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Sarina Tanimoto sold 2,343 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $21,133.86.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 444 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $3,996.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56.

On Monday, February 26th, Sarina Tanimoto sold 700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $6,307.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $9.03 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

