Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,485 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.